Realme X receives new software update in India with April Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 10:28 am

Realme X receives new software update adds the DocVault ID feature, optimizes audio quality for third-party apps and adds arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode.
Realme is rolling out a new update to its Realme X smartphone. The new software update brings the latest April Android security patch to the smartphone along with DocVault ID feature and overall system stability.

The new update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11.C.03 and its 3.17GB in size. Users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update. As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X new update brings Decimal point display added to charging animation.

The update adds the DocVault ID feature, optimizes audio quality for third-party apps and adds arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode.

Furthermore, the update fixes the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music. It also fixes the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task.

Find the complete change log below:

 

Security
● Android security patch: April, 2020

 

Battery
● Decimal point display added to charging animation

 

Application
● Added DocVault ID feature(India)

 

Known issue fixed
● Optimized audio quality for third-party apps
● Added arrow to the right of the list of recent location information requests in dark mode
● Fixed the issue that the prompt tone appears every time when the client plays music
● Fixed the issue that the alarm is automatically turned off after being cleared by the background task



To recall, Realme X features 6.53-inch notch-less AMOLED display that supports full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed up by a 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme X has a AI dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

