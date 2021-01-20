Advertisement

Realme X9 could be company's first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2021 5:04 pm

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip with a 6nm advanced production process.
On the launch of MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip, Realme has today announced that it will be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with Dimensity 1200, to build dual flagships portfolio in 2021. Relying on the comprehensive improvement of Dimensity 1200 in 5G, AI, photography, video, and games, the Realme flagship smartphone will provide users with a superior 5G all-around experience.

 

As per a report of GSMArena, the Realme X9 Pro will be one of the first Dimensity 1200-powered phones. The phone is expected to be the successor of the Realme X7 series.

This time, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip with a 6nm advanced production process, which brings powerful performance and lowers power consumption. With this, the Dimensity 1200 creates a seamless 5G experience in all scenarios at all times, maintaining its 5G leadership in the process. At the same time, Dimensity 1200 achieves a breakthrough in the field of AI multimedia, especially in imaging and gaming, creating more possibilities for realme's new flagship.

 

Earlier realme launched realme C3 equipped with Helio G70, narzo 10 with Helio G80 and realme 7 with Helio G95. The company has been collaborating closely with MediaTek to launch several 5G models also. realme is also the first brand to launch 5G smartphone equipped with Dimensity 800U.

 

The company says that at present, realme's smartphone have reached 61 markets globally, becoming the fastest smartphone brand to reach 50 million sales worldwide and allowing young consumers in many regions to experience advanced 5G products and their benefits.

 

Madhav Sheth, Vice President - realme and CEO, realme India and Europe said, "As a 5G leader, realme is prepared to bring an exceptional 5G smartphone experience with trendsetting design and leap-forward performance to millions of users worldwide. realme has always enjoyed an immensely productive collaboration with MediaTek since its inception and has achieved excellent market results and reputation on the way. The partnership to bring disruptive innovation to users continues in 2021 as well. This year, realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek’s new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip. We will continue to work closely with MediaTek to foster development, adoption and large-scale popularity of 5G around the world."

