Realme Watch S Pro launching in India on 23rd December, alongside Watch S and Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The 3 new products by Realme will be launching on 23rd of December at 12:30pm through a digital launch event.

Realme hss officially revealed the launch date for its Realme Watch S Pro, which is now set for 23rd of December. The launch event will be live streamed at 12:30pm on the date mentioned.

The announcement was made by Realme's CEO, Madhav Seth, on his Twitter handle. Not only the Watch S Pro and Watch S, but the company will also be launching Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS earbuds that will feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Realme Watch S Pro Specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro comes in a steel casing and has a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The Always-On display feature will also be present.

The Watch S Pro will also have 5ATM water resistance and will support up to 15 sports modes including rowing, basketball, outdoor cycling, swimming, cricket, Free workout, strength training, and more.

The watch will have both a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and a heart rate monitor.

Realme Watch S Specifications

Realme will also be launching the regular Realme Watch S which comes with a 1.3-inch auto-brightness touchscreen with 360 x 360 resolution and 278 PPI. It is also equipped with a real-time heart rate monitor and sleep detection.

The smartwatch is equipped with 16 sports modes including Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine and Stationary Bike.

Realme Watch S comes equipped with a 390mAh battery pack that should last up to 15 days on a single charge.