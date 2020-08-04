Realme V5 announced with 5000mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras

Realme V5 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.7-screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Realme has announced the Realme V5 5G smartphone in China. It is priced 1499 yuan (Rs. 16,105 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1899 yuan (Rs. 20,410 approx.). Realme V5 comes in Silver, Green and Blue colours.



Realme V5 specifications



Realme V5 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.7-screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It has a single hole-punch display at the front. The phone has a side fingerprint scanner.



The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. The storage can be expanded by up to 256GB storage



Realme V5 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.



On the camera front, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture.



Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.13x75.02x9.1mm and it weighs 194 grams.