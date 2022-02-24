Realme V25 launch date set for March 3

Realme has today confirmed to launch the Realme V25, the company’s budget 5G smartphone in China on March 3. The company has partnered with Chinese brand Forbidden City for the upcoming phone.

The company on its Weibo handle has confirmed that its launch event will be held at 2 pm (local time), 11:30 AM IST on March 3 in China. In addition, the shared poster reveals the rear design of the V25.

It is confirmed that the Realme V25 will come with a triple rear cameras including a 64MP main sensor. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will have a speaker grille, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

Realme V25 Rumoured Specs

The Realme V25 will feature a 6.58-inch FullHD+ TFT LCD display with a 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution.

The phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which is built on a 6nm process with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. It may come with 6GB/8 GB/12 GB of RAM. For the storage, there may be options like 128GB and 256 GB. In addition, it will run Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme V25 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery, which may carry support for 33W fast charging. For the optics, the phone may sport a triple camera setup at the back. This will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Further, it features a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video call, the listing suggests.

Additionally, for security, there will be a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will be available in Dark Day, Peak Blue, Aurora colour options. Lastly, it measures 164.3×75.6×8.5mm in size and weighs 195 grams.