Realme V23i price and full specs leaked

Realme seems to be launching Realme V23i smartphone soon as it has appeared on the China Telecom website. The lsiting has revealed the specifications and price of the upcoming Realme V23i.

Realme V23i price

For the pricing, the China Telecom listing reveals that the Realme V23i 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx. Rs. 16,100). The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version will cost you CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs. 18,400).

Specifications

The Realme V23i has appeared on the China Telecom product database website with model number RMX3576. As per the listing, the phone will feature a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 1612 × 720 pixel resolution. It will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

for the camera, the smartphone will feature dual rear cameras. This will consist of a 13-megapixel primary, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. In addition, for the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

On the battery front, the smartphone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery. It could also carry support for 33W fast charging. It is expected to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The phone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is expected to come in Jade black and Distant Mountain blue colours. Besides, the handset has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it measures 163.8×75.1×8.0mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 50 5G series is teased to launch in India soon. Realme’s Narzo 50 series currently includes phones like Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A and Narzo 50A Prime. However, all of them have 4G connectivity. The upcoming device will be a 5G phone called the Realme Narzo 50 5G.