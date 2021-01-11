Realme V15 India launch could be nearing as it bags BIS certification

No exact launch date of Realme V15 is known at the moment.

Realme V15 was launched in China last week. Now the phone is expected to launch soon in India as well.

Realme phone with the model number of M2101K6I has bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS certification suggests that Realme V15 will be launched in India.

The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma aka @stufflistings. However, no exact launch date is known at the moment.

Realme V15 5G is priced 1399 yuan (Rs. 16,000 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs. 22,400 approx.). The phone comes in Koi, Blue and Silver colours.

To recall, Realme V15 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness and under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a single hole-punch at the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.



On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Realme V5 is backed up by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging.