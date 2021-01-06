Advertisement

Realme V15 confirmed to feature 65W fast charging

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 1:47 pm

Latest News

Realme took to Weibo to confirm that the device will have support for 65W fast charging.
Advertisement

Realme is going to release a new smartphone in China tomorrow which is to be called the Realme V15. The smartphone also goes by the name Realme Koi and is now confirmed to feature 65W fast charging. 

 

The company's VP, Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to share a poster of the device that seems to confirm the 65W fast charging support. It was earlier reported to feature 50W fast charging but that has seemed to change now. 

 

Realme V15 65W

Advertisement

 

A tipster from China (Digital Chat Station) has also shared the live shot of the Realme V15 on Weibo in its Crescent Silver colour which shows a sleek and stylish form factor. 

 

The rear of the device has curved edges and shows off the triple camera setup with the flash. On the bottom, we can see the speaker grill, Type-C port and the SIM tray. 

Realme V15

 

The company has already shared the posters of the device earlier on Weibo, revealing it from every angle. The Realme V15 will have a triple rear camera setup lined up vertically on the top left with an LED flash. The rear panel of the V15 seems to have a glossy finish. The phone is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The ‘Dare to Leap' branding is on the right side of the back panel. The phone will come with a punch-hole camera cut out on the front located at the top left corner of the screen. 

 

As per the specifications leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme V15 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, meaning there will be support for 5G. The phone will feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other features such as battery capacity, screen size, etc are not known at the moment. 

 

However, we won't have to wait any longer as the launch event for the device will take place tomorrow at 2PM local time (11:30AM IST) in China. There's no information regarding the availability of the device in other regions.

 

Picture Credit: Weibo 

Realme 8 spotted on Geekbench, to be powered by Dimensity 720

Realme V15 aka Realme Koi confirmed to launch on January 7

Realme Winter Sale: Discounts and offers on Realme Buds Air Pro and more

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z receives Android 11 update

Redmi Note 10 Pro expected to launch soon

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies