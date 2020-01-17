Realme UI update: Realme XT, 3Pro to get today, here’s how to get it

The company has announced that it will roll out the latest update to Realme XT and 3 Pro starting from today.

Realme has finally revealed all the features of its latest user interface, Realme UI.

How to get the Realme UI update on Realme XT and 3Pro?

The process is pretty much simple. Users need to go to Settings > Software Updates in order to check for the latest update. Sadly, we have checked our Realme XT unit and there was no update on it. Hopefully, users will soon get the latest update.

The company has revealed that the latest UI feels youthful and uniformed. The company has used colours that looks dynamic and creates a neon colour system. In terms of the choice of colour, realme UI uses no more than 3 colours on one icon.

It also comes loaded with a new Quantum Animation Engine, which improves the screen fluidity for charging, weather and application. It also features the Golden Ratio Rule for app icons that comes with a ratio of 0.618 for strict proportion, artistry harmony, and contains rich aesthetic value.

It also features dark mode, which is optimized to work with more third-party applications. The app drawer background shifts from light to dark when the Dark Mode turned on. It also enables you to set the Dark Mode to automatically turn on at sunrise and turn off at sunset. It also brings screen light effects, which basically lights up the screen edges and notify incoming calls and alerts. it works for lock screen notifications as well. Users can choose from three different lighting effects: Neon Purple, Ocean Blue, and Amber Orange

The Realme UI also comes with 70+ themes and 100+ exclusive wallpapers inspired by natural, composition, life and future elements. It also supports interactive elements including dynamic wallpaper changing with the fleeing of time. One can also customise app icons shape or size.

The Realme UI also features new Dual Mode Music Share for Bluetooth and wired headphones. This allows two users to use one realme smartphone for listening to music or watch video together. This feature is supported if one user is listening to music in Bluetooth and wired headphones simultaneously. If one user is on call through Bluetooth and the partner is listening to music through wire device.

Then there is a new Music Party mode that allows users to connect multiple smartphones can join the same local area network through WIFI hotspot to play the same song synchronously. Then there is improved three-finger screenshot.

For gaming, the Realme UI comes with Gameboost to further enhance the gaming experience by strategically allocating system resources and boosting the loading speeds when gaming. Touchboost decreases an average response time when touching or swiping by up to 35 per cent. Lastly, Frameboost reduces power consumption of the device by 3.58 per cent and boosts frame rate (FPS) by up to 38.32 per cent.

For privacy, it comes with new Personal Information Protection. In this feature, the system will provide empty information pages when the apps are requesting to access the user’s personal information. This ensures your call history, contacts, messages, or schedule stay private, and prevents any realme information leakage.