Realme to launch the first Dimensity 810 smartphone, Realme 8s expected

MediaTek yesterday announced the Dimensity 810 SoC. Now seems like Realme will be the first brand to launch its smartphone with the new chipset.

Realme India and Europe’s CEO, Madhav Sheth on his Twitter handle has teased the upcoming launch. He retweeted MediaTek’s post about the Dimensity 810 and asked if customers and fans would like the phone maker to be the first to bring a Dimensity 810-powered device in the world.

Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world? https://t.co/RVcrsnzvE5 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 11, 2021

Realme’s Dimensity 810-powered smartphone

However, his post did not reveal the name of Realme’s Dimensity 810-powered smartphone. But seems it will likely be the Realme 8s that leaked last month. The Mediatek Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz.

To recall, the company’s Realme GT Neo was also one of the first smartphones to feature the Dimensity 1200.

Recently, Realme confirmed to launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s smartphones in India.

Realme 8s Specs (Rumoured)

As per a recent leak, Realme 8s will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back housed in a square camera array. There’s a flash below it and a more subtle ‘Realme’ branding compared to the ‘Dare to leap’ tagline found on the back of Realme 8 series.

The volume rocker sits on the left, while the power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, you get the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also the primary microphone at the bottom. The phone could arrive in more than just the blue colour that has been showcased in the renders.

Realme 8s will sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you will get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which is a 5G processor. The SoC will be coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of storage.

On the back, the triple camera setup consists of a 64MP primary cam, while other sensors remain unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper. There will be a 5000mAh battery juicing up the phone along with 33W dart fast charging. The phone will run Android 11 with Realme UI on top.