Realme Techlife Watch R100 with Bluetooth calling launched

Realme has introduced the realme Techlife Watch R100 in India, under its TechLife Ecosystem offerings. Realme Techlife Watch R100 comes with Bluetooth Calling functionality and has all the basics of a smartwatch including smart notifications, more than a hundred sports modes and more.

The smartwatch is available in 2 colours – Black and Grey, and will go on sale from 28 June 2022, 12:00 noon onwards on realme’s own website, Flipkart.com & mainline channels. The smartwatch is being launched at a special price of Rs 3499 on Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme Techlife Watch R100 Specifications

The realme TechLife Watch R100 has a Bluetooth calling capability so that one can now answer calls and talk back using the watch’s built-in microphone and speaker. Watch R100 comes with 3.35cm (1.32’’) Large Color Display Screen with a high resolution of 360 x 360 pixels that can display vivid colours.

Further, over 100 Watch Faces are included in the software and it is available in a variety of stylized themes, ranging from simple, and mechanical to a more elegant and sophisticated look. It sports a round metal dial with aluminium bezels. The watch supports over 100 sports modes and has a built-in acceleration sensor and unique algorithm, and can record the length of exercise mode, calories consumed, and other exercise data.

It can also display real-time exercise heart rate data so one can understand and monitor different states while exercising. In the realme Wear app, the user can customize the data his watch displays during common workouts.

The watch gets an AI running partner mode which allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals. Users can further “set the AI running speed and can check whether the real-time speed reaches the target when running, thus can adjust the speed according to the tips”, said the brand. Lastly, the watch supports heart rate sensor, built-in three-axis acceleration sensor, and menstrual cycle tracking as well.