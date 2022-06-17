Realme TechLife Watch R100 to launch in India on June 23

Realme is all set to launch a new smartwatch in India on June 23 at 12:30PM IST and it is the Realme TechLife Watch R100. While not much is confirmed about the watch, Realme does confirm that the watch will have support for more than hundred sports modes. The watch will have a round shaped dial and will come in different colours.

Realme confirms that Watch R100 will come with Bluetooth calling functionality, Large Color Display and 100+ Sports modes along with “Massive Battery Life”. Apart from this, the design of the watch has been confirmed as well. It will have a round dial with two buttons on the right. It should come in silver and black colours.

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 Specifications

The most recent watch Realme launched was TechLife Watch SZ100. It comes with a 4.3cm (1.69″) large colour display with a high resolution of 240*280 pixels. Additionally, the display on the TechLife Watch SZ100 can peak upto 530 nits brightness, ensuring that the content on it is clearly visible even under direct sunlight.

Read More: Realme Pad X 5G India launch time tipped

It also comes with over 110+ stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days long battery life, subject to the usage. The watch is IP68 certified, making it water-resistant. It works as the Personal Health and Fitness Manager for users’ and ensures their wellbeing by keeping a check on users’ SpO2 level and heart rate.

It also has a skin temperature monitor. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others. It also has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.