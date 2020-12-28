Realme Q2 BIS listing suggests imminent launch

Realme Q2 BIS listing suggests that the device might launch soon in India.

Realme launched three new devices in China back in October, including the Realme Q2, Q2 Pro and Q2i. The devices debuted with MediaTek's Dimensity Chipsets, and it seems like one of them is making its way to India soon.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma shared a tweet containing the BIS listing of a Realme device with the model number RMX2117. This model number has been associated with the Realme Q2. The listing suggests that the device might be soon launching in India as Mediatek is set to power 5G smartphones with its Dimensity series chipsets in India in 2021.

Realme Q2 Specifications

Realme Q2 features a 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Realme Q2 comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.

Realme Q2 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 162.2×75.1×9.1mm and weight is 194 grams.