Realme Q2, Q2 Pro announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, 48MP cameras

Realme Q2 features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Advertisement

Realme has launched Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro smartphones in the Q-series in China. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset with 5G support and Android 10 with Realme UI.





Realme Q2 comes in Blue and Silver colours while the Realme Q2 Pro comes in C-color (color gradient) and Light Tide Gray colour variants.

Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro prices



Realme Q2 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at 1299 Yuan (Rs 14,200 approx.) and GB + 128GB variant is priced at 1399 Yuan (Rs 15,200 approx.).



The Realme Q2 Pro 8GB + 128GB is priced at 1799 Yuan (Rs 19,550 approx.) while the 8GB + 256GB is priced at 1999 Yuan (Rs 21,720 approx.).





Advertisement

Realme Q2 specifications





Realme Q2 features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.



In the camera department, the Realme Q2 comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.



Realme Q2 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.



Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 162.2×75.1×9.1mm and weight is 194 grams.





Realme Q2 Pro specifications



Realme Q2 Pro features 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen that offers 600 nits maximum brightness as well as an impressive 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.



The Realme Q2 Pro has a quad-camera system at the back consisting of a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2 megapixels macro cameras, as well as a 2 megapixels B/W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture.



Realme Q2 Pro packs a 4300mAh battery with 65W Super Dart Charge fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with realme UI. Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 160.9×74.4×8.1mm and weight is 175 grams.





