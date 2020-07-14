Realme phone with 6,000 mAh battery coming soon

This would be the largest battery phone in Realme’s lineup when launched as the Realme 5 and Narzo 10 series all have a 5000mAh battery.

Realme is working on to bring a new smartphone with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The company has shared a teaser poster which reveals that a smartphone with a 6000mAh battery will launch soon.



Palson Yi, Marketing Director of Realme Indonesia on his Instagram account has announced the new development. The poster only indicated that the device is “coming soon” with no specific date. His post reads “We always listen to you guys and put your feedback as our top priority. Many fans ask for a really big battery, and here it is now!”



This would be the largest battery phone in Realme’s lineup when launched as the Realme 5 and Narzo 10 series all have a 5000mAh battery. The post, however, does not reveal any information for the upcoming smartphone.



Previously, a 6,000 mAh Realme battery was spotted on TUV Rheinland’s database bearing the BLP793 product number. It is not known at the moment which Realme phone will use this battery, but we’re hoping to learn more soon.



Meanwhile, Realme is all Realme C11 smartphone and a 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank in India today. Realme C11 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com after launch. It is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

