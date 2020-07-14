Advertisement

Realme C11 to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 10:37 am

Realme C11 is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.
Realme is all set to launch Realme C11 in India today. The launch event will begin at 1.00pm IST, and will be streamed online on the company's Youtube channel. We have embedded the launch livestream below:

 

Realme C11 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com after launch. It is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. In addition to the Realme C11, the company is also set to launch a 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank today.

 

To recall, Realme C11 was recently launched in Malaysia at RM 429 (US$ 100 / 7,560 approx.). The Realme C11 comes in Mint Green and Pepper Gray colour options.

 

Realme C11 Specifications

 

Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 

Realme C11 is backed up by a 5000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it. On the camera front, the phone comes loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.


It comes with face unlock feature as well but it doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank

 

The power bank comes with a carbon fibre texture and it comes with a realme logo along with a Dart charging logo. It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. One can charge two devices simultaneously with this power bank. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.

The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.

Latest News from Realme

