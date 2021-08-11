Realme Pad leaked once again, launch imminent

The Realme Book Slim will be launching on August 18 in India as the company’s first laptop. Now seems like the company is also prepping up to launch Realme Pad soon.

Realme Pad is expected to debut as its first tablet. The upcoming tablet has now received approval from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The alleged Realme Pad has appeared with the RMP2103 model number at the EEC certification site. The listing however does not reveal the key specifications of the upcoming tablet. But it does suggest that it will soon be launched. The tablet was also spotted at Singapore’s IMDA certification site.

Earlier, renders and specifications of the Realme Pad were leaked online. The upcoming Realme tablet will be offered in Gold and Grey colour options with an aluminium body. The renders showed a power button and two speakers on one side.

It will also pack quad speakers. At the bottom, there are two more speakers and a USB Type-C port. The rear houses another 8MP shooter and Realme branding in the bottom corner. The volume rocker is located on the frame, close to the camera module.

Realme Pad specifications (Rumoured)

In terms of specs, the device is expected to bring a 10.4-inch display with a selfie camera in the right-hand side bezel, which carries an 8MP f/2.8 sensor. Under the hood, it is said to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

For now, there is no information regarding the chipset inside this tablet. However, the device will run Android 11 straight out of the box with Realme UI 2.0.

A recent certification listing for the Realme Pad revealed it could come equipped with a 7,100mAh battery cell. The device could be arriving this soon. But, again, an official announcement regarding the release is yet to be made.