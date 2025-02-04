Realme P3 Series India Launch Teased; Realme P3 Pro 5G to Come With GT Boost Gaming Technology

Realme P3 series India launch has been teased and the device should launch later this month. However, an exact date remains unconfirmed as of now. The Pro model in the series has also been confirmed to sport GT Boost gaming technology which is said to utilise AI to enhance the gaming experience on Realme phones.

Realme P3 series India launch was teased through a Flipkart microsite, also confirming of the devices’ availability through the e-commerce platform. The smartphone are said to deliver a high and stable frame rate along with precise touch accuracy for an enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, it is rumored to feature optimized temperature control, reliable network connectivity, and efficient battery performance.

An X post from Realme India claims that the Pro version of the handset will be equipped with GT Boost, which is claimed to offer high speed, “ultra-smooth” performance, and is said to provide “optimised Battlegrounds Mobile India performance.” Realme partnered with Krafton, the BGMI developer, to set six tournament benchmarks after 40,000 minutes of testing over 60 days, including “smoother gameplay, high frame rate support, optimised battery efficiency, advanced cooling, stable connectivity, and ultra-responsive touch controls.”

GT Boost will begin rolling out to Realme GT 7 Pro users in India starting this month while the Realme P3 Pro will come pre-equipped with it.

The P3 Pro is rumored to debut in the third week of this month, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the standard P3 is expected to come with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging, a 50MP main camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be available in three RAM and storage configurations: GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB and offered in Nebula Pink, Comet Grey, and Space Silver colour options.

