Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Vs Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Realme announced the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G in India yesterday and it’s a direct competitor to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G which was announced back in December in India. The new devices start at a similar price point, so here’s a specs comparison between the two to help you choose your next smartphone purchase.

Display

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with 1.5K Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Both of the devices have a similar panel if we talk of resolution and refresh rate. But if we talk of brightness, Redmi’s panel is much brighter than Realme’s. Further, it also has stronger protection with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. On the other hand, Realme has a bigger display with narrower bezels. We’d say it’s a tie in this segment as both of them have their own advantages and it’s up to the buyer to make their preference.

Performance & Software

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor powers both devices. While Realme’s handset has up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Redmi does charge a premium for offering a higher storage version but at least there’s an option for users who are willing to pay that premium in exchange for higher storage than 256GB where the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G maxes out. Purely on that basis, we’d say Redmi’s Note is a better offering if you need more storage.

In terms of software, both run on their respective skins based on Android 15. While you may have a preference for one of the software skins, know that Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is again a better choice as it offers 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. On the other hand, Realme only offers two years of software updates and three years of security patches.

If you are buying a phone based on how long it’s supported by the brand in terms of updates, then Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the way to go.

Cameras & Battery

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50MP f/2.7 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP f/2.0 Samsung camera on the front. It packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2.5x optical zoom. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro+ packs a 6,200mAh battery and comes with 90W Fast charging support.

Both devices get a similar camera setup in terms of sensor type. We won’t comment on which one has better cameras as we haven’t tested them side-by-side. Redmi’s device gets a bigger battery and faster charging as well, which again makes it a better pick out of the two.

Verdict

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim, and the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 34,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 30,999, 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 32,999, and 12GB + 512GB model priced at Rs 35,999.

We’d suggest you pick Redmi’s Note 14 Pro+ 5G over Realme 14 Pro+ 5G due to all the advantages we mentioned above unless you specifically want Realme’s handset for its software or cameras. Redmi’s handset has some additional features as well, such as NFC support and an IR blaster, both of which are lacking in Realme 14 Pro+ 5G.