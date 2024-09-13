Realme P2 Pro 5G, Pad 2 Lite Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Realme has announced the launch of a new P-series handset in India, dubbed Realme P2 Pro, also the successor to P1 Pro 5G which debuted earlier in April this year. The new P2 Pro comes packed with a Snapdragon Processor under the hood, paired with a Sony primary camera sensor on the back. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new Realme device.

Realme P2 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The realme P2 Pro 5G comes in Parrot Green and Eagle Grey colours and is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The phone will be available for purchase via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. An early bird sale will be held on September 17th at 6PM. There’s a flat Rs 2,000 coupon discount users can avail on all variants, while buyers of 12GB RAM models can avail an additional Rs 1,000 bank discount.

Realme P2 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Realme P2 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved OLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP f/2.45 Sony selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.

The device competes with the likes of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Motorola Edge 50 5G, and also the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G.

Realme Pad 2 Lite: Price, Specs, Availability

The Realme Pad 2 Lite is available in Space Grey and Nebula Purple, and two storage variants: 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 16,999. The tablet will be available via realme.com, Flipkart & Mainline channels soon, with the sale date yet to be unveiled.

The Realme Pad 2 Lite sports a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1200) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 450 nits peak brightness, and Eye Comfort Display feature. It is powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable memory via a microSD slot. The tablet runs on Android 15 with realme UI 5.0 for Pad.

For optics, there’s an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with quad stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port, both for audio and charging the 8300mAh battery at up to 15W speeds.