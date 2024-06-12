Realme Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM Model Launched: Should You Consider It?

Realme launched the Narzo 70x 5G in India back in April in two variants, both of which had 128GB RAM but varied in terms of RAM, ranging from 4GB to 6GB. A new variant of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G has been launched in India with 8GB RAM. Here are its pricing details, along with the answer to whether you should consider it or not.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. It is now available for purchase exclusively via Amazon and Realme’s online store. The price for the 4GB RAM model is set at Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM model costs Rs 13,499. The handset is available in Ice Blue and Forest Green colours.

As a part of a launch offer, the company is offering a Rs 2,000 instant discount through a coupon until June 14. Those purchasing the device through the Realme Store can also purchase Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo at a discounted price of Rs 899 or a Realme Techlife Buds T100 at Rs 1,299.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G: Should You Buy It?

The Narzo 70x 5G 8GB RAM model at Rs 14,999 goes head-to-head with the Moto G64 5G. The Moto G64 5G offers a similar 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz Refresh Rate as Realme Narzo 70x 5G, but compared to the chipset on the Realme’s device. It is powered by a more powerful and capable MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

While we won’t do a camera comparison, we can say the cameras on the Moto G64 5G impressed us during its review, except for under low-light conditions. The device also packs a bigger 6000mAh battery than the 5000mAh on the Narzo 70x 5G. However, the charging speed is slightly lower at 33W compared to Realme’s 45W. Overall, we’d say that the Moto G64 5G is a better pick over Realme’s Narzo 70x 5G at its price point.

Not only that, but even the Galaxy F15 5G beats the Narzo 70x with its FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, the same Chipset, storage, and RAM at a slightly higher price tag, an ultra-wide-angle camera on the back, and a bigger battery. However, you do compromise on charging speed, which is 25W. Despite the single drawback, the Galaxy F15 5G at Rs 15,999 is a better smartphone overall because of the longer software support.