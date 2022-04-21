Realme Narzo 50A Prime India launch set for April 25

Realme is all set to unveil a new budget smartphone in India called the Narzo 50A Prime. The device already launched in Indonesia back in March and is now set to debut in India on April 25. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has already been confirmed to arrive in the country without a charger which serves as a small contribution by the company towards a sustainable environment.

The announcement for the launch of Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India was made by Realme India’s Twitter account. The date is set for April 25 at 12:30 PM IST. Apart from that, Narzo 50A Prime was spotted on an Amazon listing a couple of days ago, which hinted at the exclusive availability of the smartphone on the e-commerce platform. Furthermore, the RAM, storage and colour variants of Narzo 50A Prime have recently been leaked online.

As per the leak, the Narzo 50A Prime will launch in two storage options in India. There will be a 4GB and 64GB of storage variants. The higher storage option will have 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, for the colour options, the phone will come in Blue and Black colours.

If its the same as the Indonesian variant, it will feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 2408× 1080 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600 nits max brightness, and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. In addition, there is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture.