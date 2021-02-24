Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the premium of the two models and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

Advertisement

Realme has today finally launched Realme Narzo 30 series in India. The series includes two devices such as Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the premium of the two models and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

Realme Narzo 30 Series Pricing



Realme Narzo 30A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. It will come in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour options. The first sale starts on March 5 at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.com.



The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will come in Blade Silver and Sword Black colour options. The first sale starts on March 4 at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.com. Launch offers include Rs 1000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit card and EMI.





Realme Narzo 30A Specifications



Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inches HD+ mini-drop display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 269 ppi and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Narzo 30A is be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.



The phone comes with a dual-camera setup of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and a 2-megapixel B&W Portrait Lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include Super NightScape Mode, Night Filters, Chroma Boost, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Expert. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens.



The Realme Narzo 30A runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Sensors on board include a Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C. The phone measures 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm and it weighs 204grams.





Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications



Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Narzo 30

Pro is also equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).



In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include Super Nightscape Mode, Night Filters, Chroma Boost, Panoramic View, Expert, Timelapse, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens.



Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can be charged to 100% in 65 mins. And only in 25mins, it can charge nearly 50%. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G also supports 15W PD charge.



It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. Sensors on board include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyro-meter sensor.



Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions are 162.2×75.1×9.1mm and weight is 197 grams.