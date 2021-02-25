Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Pro vs Mi 10i

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2021 10:26 am

Latest News

Realme's answer to the Mi 10i is the Narzo 30 Pro. But does it stand strong against it or fails to provide a better value? Let's find out
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Pro has made its debut in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. The smartphone is now competing with Xiaomi's contender in the same price segment, Mi 10i.

 

The Mi 10i offers good specifications for its price and has been appreciated by the Indian audience. Does the Realme Narzo 30 Pro have the same level of specifications, or does it lack in any aspect? Let's find out. 

 

Design & Display 

 

Advertisement

Narzo 30P design

 

The design of the Mi 10i is more on the modern side when compared to that of Narzo 30 Pro. The latter has a design similar to the one seen on the brand's other phones that have launched in the past and look very ordinary considering today's trends which demand more stylish looks. 

 

Mi 10i design

 

The Mi 10i's circular camera array on the back looks unique in its own way. It catches the eye, while the rectangular camera array is what we have seen on multiple other phones, including Samsung's Galaxy F62, Micromax In Note 1 and more. 

 

Mi 10i display

 

On the front, though, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz 

 

Narzo 30P display

 

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 PPI, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. 

 

Both the displays are similar spec-wise, but a higher-touch sampling rate on the Mi 10i means it will be more responsive to the user's touch and respond much faster. This doesn't mean the Narzo 30 Pro will be slower, but compared to the Mi 10i, the responsiveness will be a bit less. 

 

But on the other hand, the Narzo 30 Pro has a considerably higher peak brightness value meaning it will provide you with better outdoor visibility under direct sunlight. The displays have identical resolutions and refresh rates, thereby providing a similar experience in these aspects. In our opinion, a brighter display is much better than a display with a higher-touch sampling rate. 

 

Software & Performance 

 

Dimensity 800U

 

The Narzo 30 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Narzo 30 Pro is also equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

 

The Mi 10i is powered by the Snapdragon 750G. The device comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage options. 

 

Performance on both smartphones will be equally good, and even the gaming performance will be slightly better. The only advantage we see here for the Narzo 30 Pro is the processor transistor size is 1nm smaller than the Snapdragon 750G (8nm vs 7nm on MediaTek 800U). The rest will depend on a real-life comparison. 

 

Software is where one will have to decide both of them are feature-packed. Considering our Realme smartphones experience, the Narzo 30 Pro should receive updates faster than the Mi 10i as Xiaomi tends to slow down updates for its smartphones as time progresses. But currently, the Mi 10i ships with Android 11 based on MIUI 12, while Realme is shipping the Narzo 30 Pro with Android 10, which is a bit disappointing. 

 

Cameras

 

Narzo 30P camera

 

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens.

 

Mi 10i camera

 

The Mi 10i sports a quad-camera set-up on the back with a 108MP camera, the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera. 

 

Considering on-paper specs, the Mi 10i just destroys the Realme Narzo 30 Pro with its 108MP primary sensor. The smartphone also has an extra depth sensor that will help you with better edge detection bokeh effect while clicking portraits. But as seen in the past, megapixels don't always matter as software plays a major role in the camera department too. For that, we will have to keep the image samples from both the phones side-by-side. 

 

Battery 

 

The Mi 10i has a 4820mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. 

 

The battery life on both devices should be great, but the Narzo 30 Pro will last you a bit longer on a single charge and the Mi 10i will charge a tad bit faster compared to Narzo 30 Pro. 

 

Price

 

Mi 10i pacific sunrise

 

The Mi 10i is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant, Rs 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 23,999. The phone comes in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options

 

Narzo 30 Pro

 

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will come in Blade Silver and Sword Black colour options. 

 

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a price advantage, but Mi 10 I has a better camera module and design. In the end, it boils down to which user interface are you comfortable with.

Realme Narzo 30A vs Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 vs In Note 1

Realme Buds Air 2 with 25-hour battery life, 25dB ANC launched in India

Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

Realme GT revealed in official picture

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A specs leak ahead of launch on February 24

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9E to launch as OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro?

Samsung Galaxy M62 launched With 7,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies