Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm

March 04, 2021

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com.
Realme launched the Narzo 30 series smartphone with Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A last month. Now, nearly two weeks later the phone will be up for purchase for the first time in India today.

 

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sale will start at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It will come in Blade Silver and Sword Black colour options.

Launch offers include Rs 1000 discount on ICICI Bank Credit card and EMI.

 

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications


Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset which will be assisted by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Narzo 30
Pro is also equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

 

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a triple-camera system with a 48 megapixels primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, PDAF alongside an 8 megapixels 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 5P lens and 2 megapixels 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, 5P lens.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The battery can be charged to 100% in 65 mins. And only in 25mins, it can charge nearly 50%. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G also supports 15W PD charge.

It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

 

Tags: Realme

 

