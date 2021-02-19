Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A specs leak ahead of launch on February 24

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 1:47 pm

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a 120Hz punch-hole display. It is said to come with a triple rectangle-shaped camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.
Realme Narzo 30 series and Buds Air 2 have already been confirmed to launch in India on February 24. Now ahead of the launch, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A key specifications have leaked online.

The digital launch is scheduled for Wednesday, February 24 at 12:30 P.M. It will be live streamed on Realme’s social media platforms: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked some specifications of both the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A.


Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of Realme. This confirms that the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series will be available on the e-commerce site after launch in India.

 

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Leaked Specifications

As per the leak, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G  will feature a 120Hz punch-hole display. It is said to come with a triple rectangle-shaped camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone is also tipped to support Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

 

Realme Narzo 30A Leaked Specifications


As per the tipster, Realme Narzo 30A will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. but there is no information about the RAM and storage variants. For the camera, the phone is tipped to pack a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme Narzo 30A will reportedly pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is expected to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to come in Black and Light Blue colour options.

Realme has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the two phones. Realme Buds Air 2 was recently teased by company CEO.


