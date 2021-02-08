Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 launch imminent in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 2:34 pm

Latest News

Realme Narzo 30 retail box has been teased by the company through a survey in which it wants to decide the design of the retail box based on consumers votes.
Realme seems to be working on its second major launch of this year after the X7 series, and this could be the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones. Realme was spotted asking the fans regarding which retail box they would like the most for the Narzo 30 smartphones, through a community post. 

 

A Realme Community official posted a survey that reads, "The young Narzo bleeds blue, a series for young players out there to showcase their talent in style. All our decisions are made by fans and we are doing the same for Narzo. We have got a couple of boxes made for the next Narzo device and we want you guys to help select the best". 

 

Narzo 30 Retail Box Survey

Through this survey, the brand will most likely finalise the retail box for the Narzo 30 series based on which option gets the highest number of votes. 

 

As per media reports, Narzo 30 series was earlier expected to launch in February but it seems like the brand postponed the launch and went for the X7 series instead. The launch for the new Narzo series is right around the corner and we may learn more about this later this month or in March. 

 

The brand recently launched its Realme X7 series in India that includes the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Pro. The X7 Pro that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor and is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage model. 

 

The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear with Sony IMX686 as the primary shooter. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 65W charger bundled in the box.

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

