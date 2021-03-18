Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 4G to launch in India very soon, says company CEO

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 11:50 am

Realme is soon expected to release the Narzo 30 4G as well as the Narzo 30 5G phones in India as a part of the Narzo 30 series
Realme will be soon expanding its product portfolio in India with the Realme 8 series but the brand CEO, Madhav Sheth, has revealed that not only the Realme 8 series will be launched in India, but a new phone under the Narzo 30 series will also be launched 'very soon. 

 

In the latest episode of the ‘AskMadhav' session on YouTube, Sheth said that Realme initially planned to introduce Narzo 30 4G version and recently finished its final stages of testing and development. The company later decided to bring the 5G version along. 

 

“After witnessing the increasing demand for 5G smartphones and to match Realme's strategy as a 5G smartphone leader, we've decided to work on another 5G version. So now, we will have Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G launch together very soon,” Sheth said.

 

Realme brought the Realme Narzo 30A as well as the Narzo 30 Pro back in February but didn't launch the vanilla Narzo 30 as a part of the series. Also during the session, Sheth revealed that the Narzo 30A as well as the Narzo 30 Pro will be getting the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 in early access in the third quarter of 2021. 

 

The company is also planning to launch the Realme Smart Scale in India this month that was launched in China in 2020 with a price tag of CNY 129 (approx Rs 1,400). Sheth also made some other revelations regarding the launch of the Realme GT as the company is still 'evaluating' the launch of that phone in India. 

 

He also said that the Realme SLED 55-inch Smart TV will be receiving a new Android 10 update in the third quarter of 2021. 

