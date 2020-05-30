Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10A receives a new update with May Android security patch and front camera clarity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 30, 2020 11:44 am

The latest software update for the Realme 10A optimizes the front camera clarity in some scenes.
Realme has rolled out a new software update to its latest Realme Narzo 10A smartphone in India. The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to the device.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 10A brings firmware version RMX2020_11_A.25  and is 2.84GB in size.


Apart from adding May Android security patch, the Realme Narzo 10A update optimizes the front camera clarity in some scenes.

 

Here is the official changelog:

 

Security
● Android security patch: May, 2020

Camera
● Optimized the front camera clarity in some scenes

 

Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India recently. The first sale was held last week via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 10A is the budget-centric smartphone with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour variants. The smartphone comes loaded with MediaTek gaming chipset along with a massive battery, interesting design language and more.

 

To recall the specifications, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

 

Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Tags: Realme Narzo 10A Realme Narzo 10A price Realme Narzo 10A specs Realme Narzo 10A update Realme Narzo 10A launch

