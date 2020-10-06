Advertisement

Realme N1 Sonic electric toothbrush, 20000mAh Power Bank 2, 100W Soundbar to be launched on October 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 1:28 pm

Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

Realme will be launching several IoT products in India on October 7. Just yesterday, Realme confirmed to launch its first home security camera the same day, now the company has also announced to launch a new electric toothbrush, 20000mAh power bank, and soundbar as well at the event tomorrow.

To recall, Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.  As per the teaser poster, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush will come in two colours – Blue and White. It will feature a power button and LEDs (for battery level indication) on the stem. The electric toothbrush will come with a sonic motor 20,000 times/minute rotation.  It is teased to come with anti-bacterial bristles as well.


Realme 100W Soundbar

The company has also teased the launch of the Realme 100W Soundbar. It will come with four speakers and a subwoofer. We will come to know the features and pricing of this five speaker audio system tomorrow. The Realme Smart TV SLED 4G (55-inch) will also be launched during the event.

 

Realme 100W Soundbar

 

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2

Realme launched the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 in May this year in India. Now the company will launch Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2. The new power bank is teased to come in yellow and black colour options. It will have two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Just like Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, 20000mAh Power Bank 2 is also expected to support 18W two-way fast charging.

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2



Realme Smart Cam 360

Realme Smart Cam 360 is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera will have a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision. It is said to feature an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. It also has a physical cover for privacy.

Realme Smart SLED 4K TV to launch in India on October 7

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro will be launching in India on October 7

Realme C17 and many IoT products listed in Realme India’s support page

Realme Smart Cam 360° confirmed to launch in India on October 7

