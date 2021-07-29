Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger to launch on August 3

Realme is gearing up to launch a uniquely designed magnetic wireless charger for Android devices, called Realme MagDart. The wireless charging accessory will be launching in India on August 3rd. The concept of wireless charger is similar to what Apple has done recently with the Wireless MagSafe Battery Pack.

Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger Launch Event

The Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger launch announcement was made through Realme TechLife’s Twitter account. The launch will commence at 5:30 pm IST on August 3. “Introducing our next leap! Brace yourselves for the next gen of Android wireless charging. Bringing you a magnificent magnetic innovation, featuring Realme Flash, and much more”, says the Tweet.

The teaser posted by Realme shows a circular structure. It is possible that only those devices that will incorporate the MagDart tech will be compatible with the upcoming Realme MagDart. This could work similar to how MagSafe is only compatible with iPhone 12 series.

Read More: Realme GT Master Edition models, Realme GT 5G might be coming to India

Three days back, Realme also shared a tweet that suggests a new phone named Realme Flash is coming soon. This smartphone is believed to be the first phone to support the MagDart charging technology. This was backed by a report from GSMArena, who even shared some renders of the Realme Flash. However, it’s uncertain whether Realme will launch the Realme Flash alongside the MagDart charger on August 3rd.

Image Courtesy: GSMArena

For the MagDart charger, the publication stated that it could integrate a fan for heat dissipation. The charger will have a Type-C port, most likely for charging it. And the charging speeds could exceed 15 watts, making it the fastest magnetic wireless charger in the world once it launches.

Realme Flash is expected to be a flagship smartphone from the company. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, it should run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.