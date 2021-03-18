Realme GT Neo with Dimensity 1200 to be released on March 31

Realme GT Neo is said to come with 6.55-inch display, Android 11, and a 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery.

Advertisement

Realme VP Xu Qi recently hinted that the company will be launching a new smartphone in the new GT series. The smartphone will be the Realme GT Neo which has been now confirmed to be released on March 31.

Realme GT Neo will be launched in China on 31st March at 02:30 PM local time (12 PM IST).

Advertisement

Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset which is unlike the recently launched Realme GT which is powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Dimensity 1200 was launched in January this year and is an octa-core SoC that is manufactured using a 6nm process. The OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly also use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

A Realme smartphone with model number RMX3116 was spotted on TENAA with a 6.55-inch display, Android 11, and a 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery. This phone is believed to be the GT Neo. It is expected to share some common specs with the current Realme GT including a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, 4500mAh battery, triple camera and at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Detailed specs of Realme GT Neo are scarce at the moment. However, with the launch nearing, we can expect to see other details in the coming days.

To recap, Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging.

The phone has a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.