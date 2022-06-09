Realme GT Neo 3T launch seems imminent in India as support page goes live

Realme recently announced Realme GT Neo 3T in Indonesia. Now the launch of Realme GT Neo 3T seems imminent in India as its India support page has now gone live on the company’s website.

The page was initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the upcoming Realme smartphone, but it suggests that Realme GT Neo 3T may soon be making its debut in India.

Further, the support page shows the prices of different spare parts such as the fingerprint scanner, front camera, power adapter, rear camera (macro), and USB cable. Realme is expected to announce the launch details in the coming days.

Since Realme GT Neo 3T has already gone official in Indonesia, we know the specifications. They will likely be same in India.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, for photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, according to Realme, it takes around 12 minutes to go from zero to 80 percent. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Also, the handset measures 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.65mm and weighs around 194.5 grams. Lastly, there’s also an X-Axis linear vibration motor and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support as well. It lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.