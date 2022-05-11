Realme GT Neo 3T could launch soon in India

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone in India. Now the company is reportedly working on to bring the Realme GT Neo 3T as well to the country.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Realme GT Neo 3T on the NBTC and BIS certification websites with the RMX3371 model number. The listings suggests that the handset imminent launch in India.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October last year.

In addition, the upcoming Realme phone with model number RMX3371 has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Realme smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. The listing suggests that the processor has a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz. Further, the chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 12 operating system out of the box. Besides, in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the phone has scored 1003 and 2607 points, respectively. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (rumored)

The phone is expected to house a 6.5-inch display and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The details regarding the device’s display are unclear as of now. On the rear, it may get a 50MP triple camera setup with an LED flash. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Additionally, the handset is likely to boot Android 12 out of the box. The details regarding the battery specifications are unclear as of now. The rest of the details are also currently unknown.