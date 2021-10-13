Realme GT Neo 2T confirmed to pack Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 2T on October 19 in China. This will be jointly designed by Li Ning, a popular Chinese sportswear and sports equipment company. Now ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the chipset for the upcoming phone.

Realme GT Neo 2T chipset

Realme has revealed through its Weibo handle that the smartphone will be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC. In March, Realme unveiled the Realme GT Neo in China as the world’s first phone powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset. The GT Neo 2T will be the company’s second phone to feature the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted Realme GT Neo 2T on the company’s India website. This suggests that the phone will also launch in India soon.

Recently, Realme also released the first render of the smartphone. The render showed the rear design of the Realme GT Neo 2T. The phone will come in a White colour and Inky Black colour variants. The image confirms that the smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with an LED flash unit.

The left side of the device has a SIM card tray and volume buttons. The bottom part sports a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo 2T will likely sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This display should refresh at a rate of 120Hz. On the front, the smartphone should have a hole-punch design for an alleged 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Furthermore, the phone will likely come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. There should be a triple camera unit, which could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and additional sensors of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel. A 4500mAh battery could back the smartphone with 65W fast charging support. It might run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.