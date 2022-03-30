Realme GT Neo 2 Android 12 stable update rolling out with Realme UI 3.0

Realme GT Neo 2 is getting a stable version of the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update in India. The brand launched the phone last year in India in October with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme GT Neo 2 Android 12

The new build comes with version RMX3370_11.C.04 as announced via a community blog post. In order to get this build, users should be on firmware version RMX3370_11.A.08.

The update will roll out in a staged manner, and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

If no critical bugs are found after the update, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 new features for Realme GT Neo 2. These include the the new Privacy Dashboard, a clean user interface, revamped page layout, Quantum Animation Engine 3.0, Quick Launch, FlexDrop, new zoom sliderand more.

Further, the update adds a chart to display your battery usage. It also improves the responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. It packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.