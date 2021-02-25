Advertisement

Realme GT 5G price teased ahead of launch on March 4

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2021 1:17 pm

Latest News

Realme GT 5G will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage.
Realme GT 5G flagship phone was recently confirmed to be launched on March 4. Now ahead of the launch, the price of the phone has been teased. Separately, a new teaser video has also been posted showing the Racing Yellow variant of Realme GT.

In a Weibo post, Realme’s VP Xu Qi Chase suggested that the Realme GT 5G will be priced the same as last year's Realme X50 Pro, or around CNY 3,599 ($555) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Realme X50 Pro was launched for Rs 39,999 for this variant in India.

In a separate post, Realme VP Xu Qi Chase showed the back of the phone with textured material, which is vegan leather, covered in yellow colour. The Realme GT will flaunt Dual-tone Vegan Leather Design which will use two different kinds of material in two different colours. He also confirmed the GT 5G will be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. In terms of dimensions, the phone will be 8.6mm thick and weigh 186 grams.

 

The company already confirmed that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 888. The phone will feature Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure.

Realme GT 5G specifications

 

The Realme GT is expected to sport an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT 5G is expected to feature 125W fast charging on a 5000mAh battery.  Realme’s 125W UltraDart fast charging technology is said to charge a 4,000mAh battery up to 33% in just three minutes, and 100% in 20 minutes. The phone is also expected to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

 

Realme GT is speculated to feature a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. The other sensors could be the ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth or macro lens.

 

Realme Race images surface via TENAA

Will Realme Race launch in India as Realme GT?

Realme GT 5G confirmed to launch on March 4

Realme GT revealed in official picture

