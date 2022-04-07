Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Buds Air 3, Book Prime laptop, Smart TV Stick launched in India

Realme has unveiled its flagship smartphone for 2022 in India, the Realme GT 2 Pro, alongside the budget Realme 9 4G smartphone. Apart from the smartphones, it has launched the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS Earbuds, Book Prime laptop, along with the Smart TV Stick which is powered by Android 11 TV OS.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is available in 8GB + 128GB at Rs 49,999 and the 12GB + 256GB at Rs 57,999. The GT 2 Pro comes in three colors such as Steel Black, Paper White, and Paper Green. The smartphone will be up for pre-orders between April 7 and April 13 in select offline markets across India. You’ll also be getting a freebie which is the Realme Watch S. HDFC and SBI Bank Card owners can get a discount of up to Rs 5,000. The first sale will be held on 14th April at 12 noon. It will be available via Flipkart, and Realme.com online retail stores.

Realme 9 comes in 6GB + 128GB variant at Rs 17,999 while the 8GB + 128GB will come at Rs 18,999. It will come in Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black colours. You can get up to Rs 2,000 discount using HDFC bank cards. Realme 9 4G’s first sale will be held on 12th April at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Sale of the realme Buds Air 3 starts at 2 PM on 7th April, 2022. During the first flash sale, you can also get a Rs 500 discount. The normal price for the Buds Air 3 is Rs 3,999 and is available in two colour options — Galaxy White and Starry Blue. It will also be sold via Realme’s own website and Flipkart.

The Realme Book Prime comes in a single 16GB + 512GB variant, priced at Rs 64,999. You can get up to Rs 7,000 instant discount using HDFC bank cards. The first sale will be held on 13th April at 12 noon on Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme Smart TV Stick sale will also be held on the 13th April at 12 noon, and it is priced at Rs 2,999.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution. This display will refresh at a rate of 120Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the front, the smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, you get upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple camera unit at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme 9 Specifications

The Realme 9 sports a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 256GB using a MicroSD card.

The handset comes with the world’s first 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, paired with a 2MP 4cm Macro camera and an 8MP 120-degree ultrawide angle sensor. The device weighs 178 grams with 7.9mm of thickness. There’s a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.

It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Read More: Realme Narzo 50A Prime to launch in India soon, won’t include a charger in retail box

Realme Book Prime Specifications

The Realme Book Prime has a 14-inch display with 2,160 x 1,440 px resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor. It has four cores and eight threads with a base turbo frequency of 3.2GHz and a high core frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

Additionally, the chipset is paired with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. Further, the laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and a dual-fan VC liquid cooling system.

In addition, it is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W super-fast charging as well. For audio, it has support for stereo sound by DTS. There is Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Lastly, the laptop measures 14.9 mm thick and weighs 1.47 kg.

Realme Buds Air 3 Specifications

Realme Buds Air 3 feature a short stem in-ear design. They offer 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and a 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost driver. Additionally, the Buds Air 3 come with 30hrs of total playback time on a single charge. They boast an IPX5 rating and connects over Bluetooth 5.2 to any device.

The TWS earbuds offer battery life up to 30 hours with ANC Off along with charging case, 5.5 hours without charging case, and 22 hours with ANC + charging case. Other key features include 88ms low latency game mode, Bass Boost Plus Mode, support for AAC/SBC audio codecs, Transparency mode and more.

Realme Smart TV Stick Specifications

The Realme Smart TV Stick runs on Android 11 TV OS out-of-the-box, with support for full-HD resolution at 60 frames per second and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

The streaming device features an HDMI 2.0 port and supports streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The Realme Smart TV Stick will also allow users to access all their content on their TV, along with access to Google Play, Google Play Games, and other services.