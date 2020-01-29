Realme CEO takes a jib at Xiaomi, Poco responds

After Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain terming Realme as copy-cat brand, Realme CEO has responded.

It seems that the Twitter war between the two smartphone brands, Realme and Xiaomi, is not going to end soon. After Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain terming Realme as copy-cat brand, Realme CEO has responded.

The whole scenario came into limelight when OnePlus ex-executive tweeted that Poco should not copy the tag line. Madhav Sheth responded by saying that a real market leader will not behave like this. The tweet reads, “A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that.

Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth. We will focus on making #realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother.”

Interestingly, C Manmohan, General Manager, Poco India replied to this tweet and said that the company should bring some original ideas. “Hilarious! A real #CopyCat brand that copied almost everything is giving a lecture. Instead of advice, maybe try to think of some original ideas to stop declining sales. Why should anyone be worried about a brand that declined 50% last quarter?”

This is not the first time, Xiaomi has called Realme a Copy cat brand. Manu recently took a jab on Realme on introducing ads in its latest operating system. He tweeted, “Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model.”