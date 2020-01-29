  • 17:49 Jan 29, 2020

Advertisement

Realme CEO takes a jib at Xiaomi, Poco responds

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 3:13 pm

Latest News

After Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain terming Realme as copy-cat brand, Realme CEO has responded.
Advertisement

It seems that the Twitter war between the two smartphone brands, Realme and Xiaomi, is not going to end soon. After Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain terming Realme as copy-cat brand, Realme CEO has responded. 

 

The whole scenario came into limelight when OnePlus ex-executive tweeted that Poco should not copy the tag line. Madhav Sheth responded by saying that a real market leader will not behave like this. The tweet reads, “A real innovative brand and market leader won't behave like that.

Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor's growth. We will focus on making #realme the best in 2020. Rest is their choice, we don't bother.”

 

Interestingly, C Manmohan, General Manager, Poco India replied to this tweet and said that the company should bring some original ideas. “Hilarious! A real #CopyCat brand that copied almost everything is giving a lecture. Instead of advice, maybe try to think of some original ideas to stop declining sales. Why should anyone be worried about a brand that declined 50% last quarter?”

 

Advertisement

This is not the first time, Xiaomi has called Realme a Copy cat brand. Manu recently took a jab on Realme on introducing ads in its latest operating system. He tweeted, “Funny! A copy-cat brand mocks us. Later this brand brings ads & some ppl start blaming us. Most brands push ads but only Xiaomi is bashed. Because we've been transparent about our business model.”

Xiaomi once again trolls Realme by calling it ‘copycat’, Realme loses its market share

Xiaomi Redmi 8A to receive Android 10 update soon

Realme C-series smartphone teased to launch soon in India, might be Realme C3, Realme C3s

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Realme Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Google I/O 2020 event to take place on May 12

Reliance JioMart e-commerce venture launched in India to counter Grofers, Amazon and Flipkart

Facebook now allows users to transfer photos, videos to Google Photos

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies