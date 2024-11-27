Realme C75 Launched with MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC

HomeNewsRealme C75 Launched with MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC

Realme has announced the launch of Realme C75, packed with a 6000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC, and more.

The Realme C75 has been launched in Vietnam with a brand-new from MediaTek called Helio G92 Max. It is also touted to be built well, with an IP69-rated body and Armorshell protection. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the device.

Realme C75: Price

The Realme C75 is available in Lightning Gold and Black colours and is priced at 5,690,000 Vietnamese Dongs (approx Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Realme C75: Specifications

The Realme C75 sports a 6.72-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC colour range, and up to 690 nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Helio G92 Max processor powers the handset, paired with 8GB of and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The handset further supports expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

For optics, the phone has a 50MP primary sensor on the back, paired with an unspecified secondary sensor and an flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity-wise, you get options including LTE, Wi-Fi 5, v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a single bottom-firing speaker, while the device is also rated for dust and water resistance. The Realme C75 is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Meanwhile, the brand also announced the Realme GT 7 Pro in India yesterday as its most premium offering till date. The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colours and is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 65,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The smartphone will be available from Amazon.in, realme.com and offline stores starting from November 29th.

