Realme C31 launched in India with Unisoc T612 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme has today launched Realme C31 as the company’s latest smartphone in the budget C series in India. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, the UNISOC T612 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, Android 11, a 13MP rear camera and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme C31 has been launched in two variants. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB version costs Rs 9,999. It comes in two colour options – Light Silver and Dark Green colours.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels starting April 6 at 12PM.

Realme C31 Specs

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ 720×1600 pixel resolution. In addition, the display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of max brightness, and a 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone packs an octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset which will be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Further, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For optics, there is square-shaped triple camera module. This includes a 13 megapixels primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 0.3MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. In addition, it also has a 5 megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The rear camera comes with features like Burst, Filters, Time-lapse photo, Advanced, Panoramic Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR.

Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Besides, it ships with Realme UI R based on Android 11 out of the box on the software front.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.74 x 76.19 x 8.43mm and weigh 197 grams.