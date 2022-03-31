HomeNewsRealme C31 launched in India with Unisoc T612 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C31 launched in India with Unisoc T612 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C31 launched has been launched in India today. The phone has a UNISOC T612 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

By Meenu Rana
Realme C31 launched

Highlights

  • Realme C31 makes its debut in India
  • It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC
  • It runs Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11

Realme has today launched Realme C31 as the company’s latest smartphone in the budget C series in India. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, the UNISOC T612 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM, Android 11, a 13MP rear camera and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme C31 has been launched in two variants. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB version costs Rs 9,999. It comes in two colour options – Light Silver and Dark Green colours.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels starting April 6 at 12PM.

Realme C31 Specs

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ 720×1600 pixel resolution. In addition, the display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of max brightness, and a 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

ALSO READ: Realme C35 launched in India with 6.6″ FHD+ display, 50MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery

The phone packs an octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset which will be paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Further, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

For optics, there is square-shaped triple camera module. This includes a 13 megapixels primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 0.3MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. In addition, it also has a 5 megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The rear camera comes with features like Burst, Filters, Time-lapse photo, Advanced, Panoramic Macro, Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR.

Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Besides, it ships with Realme UI R based on Android 11 out of the box on the software front.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.74 x 76.19 x 8.43mm and weigh 197 grams.

 

