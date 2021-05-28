Advertisement

Realme C25s announced with Helio G85, 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 11:58 am

Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Realme has silently Realme C25s smartphone in the Malaysian market. Realme C25s comes in Water Blue and Water Grey colours and is priced at MYR 699, which translates to roughly Rs 12,300.

 

Realme C25s Specifications

 

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 570 nits. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.


The Realme C25s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.


Realme C25s packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. It is 9.6mm thick and weighs 209 grams.

 

As per a report of MySmartPrice, Realme C25s will also be launched in India in June. The Indian variant of the Realme C25s will be available in India in 4GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB storage options.

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Realme C25, C21, C20 phones launching in India on April 8

Realme C25 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart and company's website

