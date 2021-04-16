Advertisement

Realme C25 first sale today in India at 12 PM on Flipkart and company's website

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 10:42 am

Realme C25 will go on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart and official Realme.com at 12 noon. The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C21 in the country recently.

 

Realme C25 price is set at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB version. There is a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 10,999 . It comes in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colours. Buyers will get a discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

 

Realme C25 Specifications

 

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

 

 The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.

 Realme C25

On the software front, Realme C25 runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

 

 

