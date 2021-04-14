Realme C21 goes on first sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, Specs, and more

The key features of Realme C21 include a massive 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13MP rear camera setup.

Advertisement

Realme C21 will go on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart and official Realme.com at 12 noon. The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C25 last week.

Realme C21 is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB storage configuration and Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB storage. It comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours.

Advertisement

The key features of Realme C21 include a massive 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13MP rear camera setup.

Realme C21 Specifications



Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.





Realme C21 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.





Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm.