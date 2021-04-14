Advertisement

Realme C21 goes on first sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, Specs, and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2021 11:06 am

Latest News

The key features of Realme C21 include a massive 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13MP rear camera setup.
Advertisement

Realme C21 will go on sale in India today for the first time via Flipkart and official Realme.com at 12 noon. The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C25 last week.

 

Realme C21 is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB storage configuration and Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB storage. It comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours.

Advertisement

 

The key features of Realme C21 include a massive 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 13MP rear camera setup. 

 

Realme C21 Specifications


Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.

Realme C21 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm.

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Realme C11 (2021) coming with Android 11 and 5,000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Realme C25 with 6000mAh battery teased to launch in India soon

Realme C25, C21, C20 phones launching in India on April 8

Realme C20, C21, C25 smartphones launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale to be held today for Amazon Prime members only

Redmi Gaming phone launching by April end, could draw power from Dimensity 1200 SoC

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies