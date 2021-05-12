Realme C20A announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme has launched a new C-series smartphone dubbed as the Realme C20A in Bangladesh. The new device is a rebranded version of the Realme C20 which was launched in India last month.

Realme C20A is priced at BDT 8,990 (approx. Rs 7,800) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colour options.

Realme C20A Specifications



Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

For the camera, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats with an f/2.2 lens.

The Realme C20A is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port. It measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.