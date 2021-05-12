Advertisement

Realme C20A announced with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 12, 2021 11:37 am

Latest News

Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

Realme has launched a new C-series smartphone dubbed as the Realme C20A in Bangladesh. The new device is a rebranded version of the Realme C20 which was launched in India last month.

 

Realme C20A is priced at BDT 8,990 (approx. Rs 7,800) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colour options.

Advertisement

 

Realme C20A Specifications


Realme C20A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

 

For the camera, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats with an f/2.2 lens.

 

The Realme C20A is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

 

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port. It measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme C20 launched with 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35

Realme C20, C21, C25 smartphones launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

Realme C11 (2021) arrives with 8MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and more

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

HMD Global delays Android 11 to Nokia phones, new schedule released

Lava Z2 Max launched in India with 7-inch screen, 6000mAh battery

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies