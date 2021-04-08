Realme C20, C21, C25 smartphones launched in India, price starts Rs 6,999

Realme C25 and C21 come with a triple-camera setup, whereas the C20 comes with a single 8MP camera on the back

Realme has today announced the launch of Realme C series smartphones in India. the seeries include Realme C 25, C21, and C20. All three phones sport a waterdrop-style notch for the front camera.

The Realme C25 and C21 come with a triple-camera setup, whereas the C20 comes with a single 8MP camera on the back. Let’s take a look at the Realme C20, C21, C25 price, specs and other details.

Realme C25, C21, C20 Price

Realme C25 price is set at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB version. There is a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 10,999 . It comes in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colours.

Realme C21 price in India is at Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB storage configuration and Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB storage. It comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours.

Lastly, the Realme C20 is priced at Rs 6,999 for a single 2GB + 32GB storage option. It comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours.

Realme C25 will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores starting from April 16, Both Realme C21 and Realme C20 will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores starting from April 13 and April 14 respectively.

Realme C25 Specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.

Realme C25 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more.

Realme C21 Specifications



Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.



The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.





Realme C21 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.





For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.





Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm.

Realme C20 Specifications

Realme C20 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a waterdrop notch and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It has a single 8MP sensor on the back with an LED flash. There is a 5MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be further expanded with the help of a MicroSD card. It features the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The Realme C20 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged through the Micro USB port at the bottom accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack and a mic. The phone runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.