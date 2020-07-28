Realme C2 new update brings Realme Link and July Security Patch

Realme C2 new update fixes some known issues and it improves the system stability of the smartphone as well.

Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older Realme C2 smartphone. The new update brings Realme link along with the latest security patch.



The update comes with version number RMX1941EX_11.A.27. The update reveals that the company has added latest July security patch to the Realme C2 smartphone. Furthermore, the update fixes some known issues and it improves the system stability of the smartphone as well.



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. As usual, the update is a staged rollout. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Find the complete change log below:

Advertisement

UI Version: RMX1941EX_11.A.27

Security

● Android security patch: July, 2020

Applications

● Added realme Link

System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

To recall, Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. Realme C2 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.