  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Realme C2 new update brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

Realme C2 update also brings January Android security patch as well.
Advertisement

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its older Realme C2 smartphone. The update brings January Android security patch along with some bug fixes as well.

 

The update comes with version number RMX1941EX_11.A.23. The official changelog reveals that the update brings January 2020 security patch as well. The official changelog reveals that the update also brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue.

Advertisement

 

As usual, the update is a staged rollout. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

To recall, Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. For the camera, the phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. It has a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

 

Realme C2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

 

Meanwhile, Realme C3 is all set to launch in Indiaon February 6. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in India. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.  The phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture.

Realme Festive sale: discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme C2 update brings Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme Black Friday Sale offers: Realme X2 Pro open sale, discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme C2 receives a new update with November Security Patch

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto Z5 spotted with 5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaked specs show 16GB RAM, 66W fast charging support also tipped

Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies