Advertisement

Realme C2 gets a new update in India, brings May security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 10:45 am

Latest News

The new update brings a host of bug fixes along with the latest security patch.
Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older Realme C2 smartphone. The new update brings a host of bug fixes along with the latest security patch.

The update comes with version number RMX1941EX_11.A.25. The update is about 92.5MB in size. The update reveals that the company has added latest May security patch to the Realme C2 smartphone. Furthermore, the update brings some known bugs fixes and it improves the system stability of the as well smartphone.

In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. As usual, the update is a staged rollout. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

UI Version:  RMX1941EX_11.A.25

Advertisement

 

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020

 

System

● Fixed some known issues and improve system stability



To recall, Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. Realme C2 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Realme C2 receives a new software update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme C2 new update brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 get new update in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme C2 Realme C2 update Realme C2 price Realme C2 specs Realme C2 launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Edge+ to launch in India on May 19

Vivo V19 goes on sale in India for the first time today

Exclusive: Vivo V20 expected to be launched this year in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies