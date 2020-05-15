Realme C2 gets a new update in India, brings May security patch

The new update brings a host of bug fixes along with the latest security patch.

The update comes with version number RMX1941EX_11.A.25. The update is about 92.5MB in size. The update reveals that the company has added latest May security patch to the Realme C2 smartphone. Furthermore, the update brings some known bugs fixes and it improves the system stability of the as well smartphone.



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. As usual, the update is a staged rollout. It will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

UI Version: RMX1941EX_11.A.25

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020

System

● Fixed some known issues and improve system stability





To recall, Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. Realme C2 is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor.The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.