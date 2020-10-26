Advertisement

Realme C17 tipped to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 5:47 pm

Latest News

Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India, provided there are no last moment changes.
Advertisement

Realme C17 will reportedly launch in India soon. The phone was launched in September in Bangladesh at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs 13,800) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant.

Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has revealed that the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India, provided there are no last moment changes. However, his tweet does not reveal an exact launch date in India.

 


The key features of Realme C17 include a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, Android 10 and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two colour options namely, Lake Green and Navy Blue.

Realme C17 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 600 nits maximum brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10.

For the cameras, the Realme c17 features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging through USB-C. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.  The Realme C17 measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Advertisement

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB RAM

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

Realme C17 announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Realme C17 and many IoT products listed in Realme India’s support page

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T receive new OxygenOS update: Here's you need to know

Redmi K30S price surfaces ahead of launch on October 27

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies