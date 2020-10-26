Realme C17 tipped to launch in India soon

Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India, provided there are no last moment changes.

Realme C17 will reportedly launch in India soon. The phone was launched in September in Bangladesh at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs 13,800) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant.



Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has revealed that the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India, provided there are no last moment changes. However, his tweet does not reveal an exact launch date in India.

Provided there are no last moment changes, the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India.#Realme #RealmeC17 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 26, 2020



The key features of Realme C17 include a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, Android 10 and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in two colour options namely, Lake Green and Navy Blue.



Realme C17 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 600 nits maximum brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10.



For the cameras, the Realme c17 features a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.



Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging through USB-C. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme C17 measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

